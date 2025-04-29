For Ned

I don’t know why hummingbirds,

sparks of joy we love to watch,

refuse to share with one another

the feeder with its plastic flowers

hung from clothesline on our deck,

or what night creature plucked

the blooms, revealing holes through

which he drank to leave the feeder

emptied, stained, dangling from

its fragile hook, or why I wrote

when we first met, I’ve met the man

I’m going to marry, thinking you were

like my father (you both were sailors

after all), not knowing then how wrong

I was, and how right to marry you, and

how these many decades later despite

the mystery that remains, I clean, repair,

refill the feeder with nectar that I made

today, and sit with you in evening light,

delighting in the birds’ return.