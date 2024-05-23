Poetry

Museum

by Siobhan Drummond in the June 2024 issue
Published on May 23, 2024

Who curated the pile of old shoes? 
The rusty hinges? 
Who decided on the cascade 
of dusty eyeglasses, barely glinting, 
now blank, blind?

How could that person not 
have wept at first sight, 
not stand there weeping 
uncontrollably?

Surely there was a committee. 
Did they all weep? Together

or individually? Some of them 
blatantly, right in the middle 
of the decision-making process.

Others later, at home, 
in the privacy of their kitchens, 
standing in front of their ovens.

Others maybe only in their hearts, 
or not at all yet.

This poem appears in the June 2024 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

Navigating James Baldwin’s legacy

by Jon Mathieu

Defrocked UMC pastor reinstated after LGBTQ bans lifted

by John W. Coleman

Displaced Christians in Burma celebrate Easter in war zone

by Antonio Graceffo

A land dispute in the Old City

by Gil Zohar