Murmuration

On a sullen December afternoon

I turn a corner into a Hitchcock movie

Five hundred starlings staring at me

Not a murder of crows

But—I fear for a moment—a homicide of starlings

Yet they part before me like I’m Moses

Or at least Charlton Heston

I’ve come in peace

They let me pass

I move ahead after a pause

Then look back and see them

Coalesce again into one black mass

Pulsing—having the same mind

That unfurls like a flag or

Waves like a wave

Whipping and wilting

Skittish skydancers

Who treat the earth

Like a trampoline

I’m not sure of the physics

Or metaphysics

But in that moment I see clearly

They survive because they have each other.