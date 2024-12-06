Murmuration
On a sullen December afternoon
I turn a corner into a Hitchcock movie
Five hundred starlings staring at me
Not a murder of crows
But—I fear for a moment—a homicide of starlings
Yet they part before me like I’m Moses
Or at least Charlton Heston
I’ve come in peace
They let me pass
I move ahead after a pause
Then look back and see them
Coalesce again into one black mass
Pulsing—having the same mind
That unfurls like a flag or
Waves like a wave
Whipping and wilting
Skittish skydancers
Who treat the earth
Like a trampoline
I’m not sure of the physics
Or metaphysics
But in that moment I see clearly
They survive because they have each other.