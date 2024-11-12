Here We Come, World

In her right hand she clutches red and purple

wildflowers, her flaxen hair tumbling

from its bun, her slender fingers laced

in his burly fingers, trying to knit one

understanding between them as they run

on a white-sand California beach

toward the camera, toward me, who

once taught them how metaphor can name

and hold the world.

Now I hold this picture

of them leaving their wedding guests behind

as they forge their future beyond the camera.

Toward the sun, he in his boutonniere,

his dress shoes, the suit he’ll wear just once. Her

wedding frock, demure, her waist much smaller

than my thumb which holds their picture.

She beams shyly at her sophisticated heels

as they churn up the gleaming beach. How

difficult to run through sand! How easy

they make it look. In spite of all the evidence

we’ve learned, insulting love, see how they fly

in a solar wind of joy, the two of them:

a new metaphor that’s been set free.