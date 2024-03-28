Good Friday, The Veneration

If desired, a wooden cross may now be brought into

the church and placed in the sight of the people.

He lies prostrate before

the altar, his face on the floor,

our rended priest.

He is so low on our behalf

a centurion could trample

footprints on his back.

The liturgy of violence

is the work of the people.

O Gabbatha, O Golgotha,

a mob feeling comes

with our clamor.

Away with him! We have

no king but the emperor.

The cross trudges

the road of the nave,

is starkly raised.

We touch the hurt wood,

some sinking down.

This rood that bears our praise

dreams of a fruiting tree

in a garden, roots around

the skull of Adam.

We pray the solemn

collects and take a collection

for the saints in Jerusalem.

We weep with the wailing

daughters thereof,

and with our brothers,

the thieves.