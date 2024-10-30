Forgotten Voices
I am Peter’s wife sleeping alone in Capernaum. I am Eutychus who fell asleep before falling out
a window. I am Ehud whose “message from God” was the blade of a sword delivered with a left
hand. I am Abel who never saw it coming. I am Lazarus, raised from the dead, waiting for a second
death. I am Samuel here to say that even when you’re dead they won’t leave you alone. I am the
man who told Joseph his brothers had gone on to Dothan. I am the brother of Joseph who spread
the blanket next to the pit we dropped him into before picnicking on chicken wings, warm beer,
and pickles. I am a son of those who shouted, “His blood be on us and our children.” I am the dad
who welcomed Peter and Andrew back to the family business. I am the little boy who handed Jesus
five barley loaves and two fish. I am the clerk who filed the paper remanding Jesus for crucifixion.
I am the “man in Christ” Paul remembered being transported to the highest heaven. I am Job’s
wife, remembered for the lowest thing I ever said. I am Lot’s wife who wishes you knew my name.