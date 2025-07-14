In Florence

On the Piazza della Signoria,

under the gaze of Michelangelo’s David

(a decent copy rather), among the crowds,

a horse-drawn carriage or two, afternoon sun

assaulting the air, an English bulldog made

his deliberate way from the Uffizi,

heedless of the horses, carts, and people,

all of whom stopped to let him pass, as clearly

he knew they would. That dog is tight! exclaimed

a teenage American to his two friends.

Insouciant, regal, fat, the dog strolled to

a gelato shop he entered to lie down,

his legs splayed out, on the cool floor. He’s very

English, declared the proprietor, who knew

his name, which I’ve forgotten. Sitting beside

my new acquaintance where he snorted at ease,

I stroked his back and struck up conversation

until a server bent politely over

to say I wasn’t allowed to sit on the floor.

Bidding the English gentleman goodbye,

I took my leave, back to the plaza where,

centuries ago, Savonarola

conducted his bonfire of the vanities,

and where, a few years later, church officials

oversaw his hanging for heresy,

his body burned, where Michelangelo’s

David (a copy rather) now looks over

the scene I walked across convinced that if

we had a thousand people in the world

with the bearing and tranquility of that dog,

our troubles here would very soon resolve.