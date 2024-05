Mother’s Day

Child, you are the root of my hunger,

you are the bone of my being. I was

someone without you. I was everything

until you came and made me more

than I had ever been alone. I was

myself. I was lovely and full filled

with empty possibility.

I was whole and then you broke me

with the news of my mortality.

I was frightened. I was thrilled

by the thought of my becoming

so necessary, so easily killed.

You are the body I made and adore.

I could not love or fear you more.