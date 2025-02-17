To Feed the Birds

each morning, break the ice

in the stone birdbath, water

essential as suet in this time

of drought—earth cracks, brush

burns, the wild beast circles

beneath the unrelenting sky.

Waiting, the world shivers.

Turkeys strut, preening.

Stars spin, hidden, but when

sun sets, the full moon rises:

Without darkness, we would

not know light.

Despite the cold, let go, settle,

hand outstretched, palm open,

trusting that in time he’ll come,

chickadee who dares to perch,

fearless, on your quiet skin,

to eat the seeds you hold for him.