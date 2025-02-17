Poetry

To Feed the Birds

by Sarah Rossiter
February 17, 2025

each morning, break the ice 
in the stone birdbath, water 
essential as suet in this time
of drought—earth cracks, brush 
burns, the wild beast circles 
beneath the unrelenting sky.

 Waiting, the world shivers. 
Turkeys strut, preening. 
Stars spin, hidden, but when 
sun sets, the full moon rises: 
Without darkness, we would 
not know light.

 Despite the cold, let go, settle, 
hand outstretched, palm open, 
trusting that in time he’ll come, 
chickadee who dares to perch, 
fearless, on your quiet skin, 
to eat the seeds you hold for him.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

March 23, L3 9Luke 13:1-9)

by Peter S. Hawkins

February 23, Epiphany 7C (Genesis 45:3–11, 15)

by Ed Horstmann

Sanctuary in houses of worship has always been tenuous

by Michael Woolf

What is active citizenship in the era of rule by decree?

by Benjamin J. Dueholm