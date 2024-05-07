Facing Failure

My crumbling castle

is perched on a hill.

Hidden from the road

by long ago planted

climbing roses,

I sit silent sentinel

on a rusty bench,

this time of year

looking down into

beds of pickup trucks

full of planks and plants,

repair for old things,

beginnings of new.

Nearby, a nesting wren

is flummoxed because

the small hole

in the bird house

won’t accommodate

her lovingly carried long twig.

Repeated attempts

to make it fit fail.

Tiny avian wisdom

accepts unyielding reality.

Dropping her burden,

she perches on the fence,

and sings.