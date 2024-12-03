Poetry

Excavator

by Sarah Rossiter in the December 2024 issue
Published on December 3, 2024

It’s winter when the basement floods, 
not once but twice, a bitter time, 
taking out the heat, hot water. 
The world shivers, children die, 
why, we ask, obstruction hidden, 
but it’s clear the channel’s blocked, 
it’s time to dig, to search, to ponder, 
to call upon the excavator.

Today it comes, man and machine, 
bright yellow on the crusted snow, 
driver in the cab aloft directs the arm,
the hand that scoops, such gentle motion 
back and forth as if determined not to hurt 
but to uncover what lies deep, the pipe 
that’s choked with roots, debris, lay bare 
whatever blocks the flow, exposing 
the constricted heart, release, repair, 
restore, set free.

This poem appears in the December 2024 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

Microbes in the manger

by Ragan Sutterfield

Eight homilies for practicing presence

by Emily Soloff

Pope Francis's eco-village to promote ecological conversion at 2025 Jubilee

by Claire Giangravé

December 8, Advent 2C (Baruch 5:1-9; Luke 1:68-79; Philippians 1:3-11; Luke 3:1-6)

by Catherine Healy