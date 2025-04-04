Eucharist, April 2020

“Church!” says my toddler, pushed up against

the counter on a chair

so she can help

mix the muffins I’d meant for

our cancelled vacation: morning glory.

Named for a living thing that won’t stop growing.

My daughter’s named

for a Biblical risk,

a preposterous situation. “Church!” she says,

and I’m glad she recognizes

the rectangle of cathedral

livestreaming its emptiness,

mics dropping in and out. “It’s really good not

to see you,” jokes the priest.

The camera juts in, pixelates, as consecration begins.

I shouldn’t be here in the kitchen,

in worn down slippers, flannel pants, breasts

loose under a political-slogan tee shirt.

What is piety, really? What’s righteousness, now?

The tiny verger waves her wooden spoon

over each empty round in the muffin tins. We’re here,

somehow, with all those who dare to leave prayers

in the comments, with angels and archangels,

I wrench out a clump of batter, lift the cup.