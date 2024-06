The slight give under pressure

when we touch soft flesh of those we love:

heel of the hand; the tender pads

on fingertips; the mounds and folds

we warm against and settle into;

breast and neck crease, hips,

curve of the cheek, of lips.

There might be more, but now

there’s this: the taking in our arms

again a living world.

When we are ash and air,

and light as down,

that’s what we’ll miss.