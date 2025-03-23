The Elder Son

He called one of the servants and asked

what was going on. (Luke 15:26)

Mr. Perfect, he calls himself.

Well, not out loud, but I can tell

that’s what he’s thinking.

Not a red hair out of place,

which is easy for him to keep up,

since he doesn’t really do the work

he always claims he is doing.

Who does it? You guessed it—

yours truly, always at Mr. Perfect’s side,

winnowing the grain while he

practices his complaints in the wind.

Lately, he’s been talking about

running for the Sanhedrin

to make Judea great again.

Ha! As if we ever were.

The younger son, I always liked him

better, even if he was a bit wild.

But what could you expect

with an older brother like that,

giving him wedgies in the field

while their father looked the other way?

So when Big Boy asked about

the music and dancing at the house,

that was my shining moment.

We’re having a party, you big dope!

That’s what I wanted to say.

And, for once, it’s not about you.