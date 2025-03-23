Poetry

The Elder Son

by Paul Willis in the February 2025 issue
Published on March 23, 2025

He called one of the servants and asked
       what was going on. (Luke 15:26)

Mr. Perfect, he calls himself. 
Well, not out loud, but I can tell 
that’s what he’s thinking. 
Not a red hair out of place, 
which is easy for him to keep up, 
since he doesn’t really do the work 
he always claims he is doing. 
Who does it? You guessed it— 
yours truly, always at Mr. Perfect’s side, 
winnowing the grain while he 
practices his complaints in the wind. 
Lately, he’s been talking about 
running for the Sanhedrin 
to make Judea great again. 
Ha! As if we ever were.

The younger son, I always liked him 
better, even if he was a bit wild. 
But what could you expect 
with an older brother like that, 
giving him wedgies in the field 
while their father looked the other way? 
So when Big Boy asked about 
the music and dancing at the house, 
that was my shining moment. 
We’re having a party, you big dope! 
That’s what I wanted to say. 
And, for once, it’s not about you.

