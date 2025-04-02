Door to the River
After the painting by Willem de Kooning
Imagine a door. Now, remove the attachments—
the hinges and knobs—extract the word wooden
like a splinter from your heel, and there you have it:
wide open, all yours. Pretend you’re Huck Finn
fleeing Pap’s shack, lighting out for the river.
There, on the bank, mud-footed as an otter,
simply slip through the surface. See? Not a ripple.
You can swim, can’t you? If not, or if you fear
the cold, or if you’ve been told the currents here
are treacherous, you’ll find a raft half-hidden
in the tall river grasses. It’s sturdy, river-worthy.
Like shavings of sunlight afloat on the water,
this raft can never sink. Climb aboard, push off.
As the day heats up, ease into the cool. The river
will hold you like a hammock roped at one end
to the ocean, at the other, to the upstream sky.
Lean back. Close your eyes. What you hear
is the purl of a paddlewheel lifting
slices of water and setting them down again
as softly as time’s passing. And yes, time is passing.
Soon you’ll be leaving, but don’t be concerned,
the leaving is easy. Imagine a doorway.
Now, remove your attachments . . .