Poetry

Blessings

by D. S. Martin in the October 2024 issue
Published on September 24, 2024

5th Blessing

It’s good to be forgetful   what your brother 
did   what your sister said   to set outrage aside 
over what’s been done

good to turn the other cheek   but how could 
it be possible   in the midst of pain   to not 
seek   self-protection?

 It’s good to be someone   in a position 
to make them regretful   who has power 
to hurt   but will do none

 but   even more   in our powerlessness   to be 
as clement   as a tender shoot   in need of rain 
out in the blazing sun

 Perhaps   it might be best for me    
to fight retaliation   but not forget 
the latest violation

 when my boots did the tromping   It’s good 
to be forgiven   which I’m hoping will help me 
to be the merciful one

 

6th Blessing

 Search the aisles to add   pure 
maple syrup   pure clover honey   pure 
apple cider to your cart

 find the finest produce   nearby farm 
families have to offer   at your local 
supermart

 choose fair trade coffee   & whatever 
berries you desire   knowing 
that before you even start

 making your list   Providence 
knows   your every need   even 
that aching part

 from which your eyes lift   to his 
firmament   the allusive fulfilment 
of the pure in heart

This poem appears in the October 2024 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

How I talk to my children about sex

by Jonathan Tran

African faith leaders and environmentalists push for fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty

by Fredrick Nzwili

Illuminating Qohelet through art and philosophy

by Lisa M. Wolfe

September 29, Ordinary 26B (Psalm 124)

by Ron Adams