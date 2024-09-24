5th Blessing

It’s good to be forgetful what your brother

did what your sister said to set outrage aside

over what’s been done

good to turn the other cheek but how could

it be possible in the midst of pain to not

seek self-protection?

It’s good to be someone in a position

to make them regretful who has power

to hurt but will do none

but even more in our powerlessness to be

as clement as a tender shoot in need of rain

out in the blazing sun

Perhaps it might be best for me

to fight retaliation but not forget

the latest violation

when my boots did the tromping It’s good

to be forgiven which I’m hoping will help me

to be the merciful one

6th Blessing

Search the aisles to add pure

maple syrup pure clover honey pure

apple cider to your cart

find the finest produce nearby farm

families have to offer at your local

supermart

choose fair trade coffee & whatever

berries you desire knowing

that before you even start

making your list Providence

knows your every need even

that aching part

from which your eyes lift to his

firmament the allusive fulfilment

of the pure in heart