Blessings
5th Blessing
It’s good to be forgetful what your brother
did what your sister said to set outrage aside
over what’s been done
good to turn the other cheek but how could
it be possible in the midst of pain to not
seek self-protection?
It’s good to be someone in a position
to make them regretful who has power
to hurt but will do none
but even more in our powerlessness to be
as clement as a tender shoot in need of rain
out in the blazing sun
Perhaps it might be best for me
to fight retaliation but not forget
the latest violation
when my boots did the tromping It’s good
to be forgiven which I’m hoping will help me
to be the merciful one
6th Blessing
Search the aisles to add pure
maple syrup pure clover honey pure
apple cider to your cart
find the finest produce nearby farm
families have to offer at your local
supermart
choose fair trade coffee & whatever
berries you desire knowing
that before you even start
making your list Providence
knows your every need even
that aching part
from which your eyes lift to his
firmament the allusive fulfilment
of the pure in heart