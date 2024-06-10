Come hither, for sugar . . .

Countless antennae sweep

the phantom scent trail left behind

like a runic text, by the vigilant scout

in the lead. O

pheromones! O antsy, listening

feet, swarming the green

pantries of summer,

each fattening bud candied

with nectar. Fabled ticklers,

do you really unpick those sealed lips,

coaxing that first blush—

a peony’s silk? No. Although

I want to read your frantic vocation

this way, equate my own nipping

and thinning a similar instinct,

all for the garden’s survival. I imagine

your secret anthem: Come hither,

for sugar . . . Vamoose, aphid

and thrip, scar and wilt! Let us be

antiphons of collected sweetness, borne

home, to the others. And if an ant’s amen

is a full sac, or a mantra to store

and to swallow, like truth—well, it seems

small glories need no one, to bloom.