Ants
Come hither, for sugar . . .
Countless antennae sweep
the phantom scent trail left behind
like a runic text, by the vigilant scout
in the lead. O
pheromones! O antsy, listening
feet, swarming the green
pantries of summer,
each fattening bud candied
with nectar. Fabled ticklers,
do you really unpick those sealed lips,
coaxing that first blush—
a peony’s silk? No. Although
I want to read your frantic vocation
this way, equate my own nipping
and thinning a similar instinct,
all for the garden’s survival. I imagine
your secret anthem: Come hither,
for sugar . . . Vamoose, aphid
and thrip, scar and wilt! Let us be
antiphons of collected sweetness, borne
home, to the others. And if an ant’s amen
is a full sac, or a mantra to store
and to swallow, like truth—well, it seems
small glories need no one, to bloom.