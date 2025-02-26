Well before dawn, awake in my bed,

shoulder throbbing, arm in a sling,

I thought of an angel at the entrance

to the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi

in Orvieto. The angel is part of a fresco

painting inside the main door and to the right,

in a little side chamber that is usually barred

and locked. Late one night, however,

I found the gate ajar, and entered.

And there on the wall was a sacred scene,

the exaltation of a saint or a day in the life

of the Virgin Mary, with attendant angels

looking on. Except one angel was looking right

out of the wall at me instead. At me, I swear,

with a gaze so direct and severe and knowing

and yet so welcoming as well, straight out

of the Renaissance. There was something pure

about those eyes, and eternally young, and full

of holy energy. And I felt seen, and I

felt known, and I felt transfixed and included,

with or without my will. That is what

I knew that night, and this night too,

though my aching shoulder still throbbed,

and I lay sleepless, and it seemed the pain

would never end.