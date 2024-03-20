News

Sr. Mary Roger Thibodeaux, noted 'Black power' nun, dies at 86

by Nate Tinner-Williams
March 20, 2024

An undated photo of Sr. Mary Roger Thibodeaux (Facebook)

Sr. Mary Roger Thibodeaux, a veteran member of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament and a leading Catholic light of the 20th-century Black freedom struggle, has died in Pennsylvania. At the time of her passing on March 11, she resided at Paul’s Run Retirement Center in Philadelphia and was eight days from her 87th birthday. No cause of death was released.

Her order, founded by Katharine Drexel to serve Native and African Americans, announced the news on Tuesday. It was first shared by her fellow Black SBS sister, Beulah Martin.

“My friend, sister, and woman of God, Sr. Mary Roger Thibodeaux, SBS went home to God early this morning,” she posted on Facebook. “Please pray for her family, SBS family friends, and especially the sisters at Paul's Run. May she continue to rest in heavenly peace.”

Read the full story here.

Nate Tinner-Williams

Nate Tinner-Williams is the co-founder and editor of Black Catholic Messenger.

All articles »

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by emailing our editors.

Most Recent

PCUSA national staff celebrate their inner child on Mister Rogers Day

by Mike Ferguson

Our unseen companions

Interview by David Dault

The story never meant to be told: The suppressed history of African American religious women with Shannen Dee Williams (S3:E6)

by Amy Frykholm

Seeking the Divine in the secular age

by Robert Cathey