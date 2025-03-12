PCUSA adds sexual orientation, gender identity to constitutionally protected classes

Many are hailing presbyteries’ approval of Amendment 24-A, which enshrines, for the first time, recognition of LGBTQIA+ people in the Constitution of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and declares the denomination’s commitment to their full participation and representation in the church’s worship, governance and emerging life.

The change, which takes effect on July 4, adds the phrase “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to Section F-1.0403, where they join “race, ethnicity, age, sex, disability, geography or theological conviction” as categories that may not be the basis for discrimination in the church’s life.

The change is the culmination of efforts that began with 10 presbyteries sending the proposed changes to last summer’s general assembly.

Covenant Network of Presbyterians, an LGBTQ inclusion advocacy group, has been tracking voting over the past weeks. By CNP’s count, as of March 11, 85 of the PC(USA)’s 166 presbyteries have affirmed the amendment, which tops the majority needed for passage.

“People of diverse gender identities and sexual orientations have faced a long and difficult journey to be seen and respected in the PC(USA), and we’re still a long way from equity in many areas of church life,” said Brian Ellison, executive director of the Covenant Network of Presbyterians.

“Still, this vote marks a significant milestone aligning our governing documents with our stated values, and demanding that all who would serve as leaders in our midst take seriously their responsibility to avoid discrimination and honor all people,” he continued.

The co-moderators of the CNP board of directors, Slats Toole and TJ Remaley, also had words of praise for the work done by presbyteries to date.

“When the general assembly passed these amendments this past summer, none of us could have known that we’d be voting on their ratification in days when companies and organizations would be rolling back their stances on inclusion,” Toole said. “It is a beautiful example of the Spirit preparing a way for us to witness to the image of God in people of all genders and sexualities.”

“The final approval of Amendment 24-A is a prophetic and necessary step toward ensuring that LGBTQIA+ people are fully seen, valued and included in the life of our denomination,” Remaley said. —Presbyterian News Service