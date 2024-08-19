Episode 9: Queering Mystical Theology with Dr. James Staples
Dr. James Staples: Dr. Staples’s research takes seriously the productive intersection of theology—specifically mystical theology—and poetry in the development of alternative modes of critical thinking in the Middle Ages. Studying the Middle Ages through the lenses of queer theory, posthumanism, gender and sexuality studies, and critical race theory, Dr. Staples demonstrates the disorienting value of reading the past and the present together. He’s written articles related to these topics, published in various journals, including Romanic Review and Exemplaria, and he’s currently developing a book project on the Pearl-Poet.
The Rev. Cassidy Hall (she/her/hers), MA, MDiv, MTS, is an author, award-winning filmmaker, podcaster, ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, and leading voice in contemplative spirituality. She is the cohost of the Encountering Silence podcast, and the creator of the Contemplating Now and Queering Contemplation podcasts. Her films include In Pursuit of Silence and Day of a Stranger. Her forthcoming book, Queering Contemplation: Finding Queerness in the Roots and Future of Contemplative Spirituality is available for pre-order (May 2024). Cassidy is widely published and currently resides in Indianapolis where she is studying for her doctorate degree. You can learn more about her at cassidyhall.com and support her work here.
