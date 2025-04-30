Trending topics: Sexual assault and the church

Speaking of Rape The Limits of Languague in Sexual Violations By Danielle Tumminio Hansen Fortress Buy from Bookshop.org ›

Fortress Danielle Tumminio Hansen draws on feminist theory, psychology, practical theology, and her own personal experience to explore how the words we use for sexual violations, privately and legally, influence our perceptions of victims, survivors, and perpetrators. She problematizes so many of those words that I am tempted to append multiple parenthetical caveats here. For example, “When we reduce an individual to a perpetrator,” she writes, “we become cognitively tempted to conflate character and action . . . when these two things are not the same.” The language of “victim” and “perpetrator,” Hansen argues, encourages us to believe only perfect victims and to suspect only people who fit prevailing stereotypes of abusers. She prefers the terms “assailant” and “offender” or even “person who inflicted harm,” which create distance between the person and the problem.

Hansen takes great care in her analysis to show the "linguistic and epistemic harm" that results when our language fails to express the full spectrum of sexual violation and instead reinforces cultural rape scripts that perpetuate misogyny, racism, homophobia, transphobia, and classism. She proposes that restorative justice might be a way to counter linguistic injustice and offer those who have suffered sexual violations a voice.

Sacrifice Lost The Dark Legacy of the Cross By Ashley Theuring Orbis

Orbis Practical theologian Ashley Theuring examines how atonement theories have both perpetuated the abuse crisis in the church and helped survivors to make sense of their suffering. She begins with a survey of three classical atonement theories—Christus Victor, substitutionary atonement, and moral influence—and then describes their contemporary critiques from feminist, liberation, and nonviolent theologians, always looking to how these narratives can act as agents of healing rather than harm. She then offers a brief history of the abuse crisis in the Catholic Church, contrasting the disastrous institutional response with best practices for managing abuse. Like Hansen, she acknowledges the promise of restorative justice practices for addressing and alleviating communal and individual suffering. Finally, Theuring revisits the gospels’ Passion narratives to uncover a modern understanding of crucifixion and resurrection, weaving these themes into narratives shared by survivors in order to place them at the theological heart of the church.

Theuring looks to a future that is truly survivor-centered, one where the presence of survivors in a church community can be a source of hope and healing instead of moral injury. It does not have to be the case, she says, that narratives of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection “reinforce coerced self-sacrifice of the powerless.” They can be “powerful and radical examples of the reality of evil, critiques of self-sacrifice, God’s suffering solidarity, and the communal role in suffering and healing.”



Surviving God A New Vision of God Through the Eyes of Sexual Abuse Survivors By Grace Ji-Sun Kim and Susan M. Shaw Broadleaf Books

Broadleaf Books Surviving God also centers the voices of abuse survivors while rethinking potentially harmful Christian beliefs. While Theuring focuses on atonement theology and sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, Grace Ji-Sun Kim and Susan Shaw demonstrate more broadly how traditional ways of thinking about God can perpetuate abuse in a variety of Christian contexts and prevent survivors and their communities from healing. Both authors are survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and they also consider themselves survivors of God—or at least of the God of their childhood churches, the “God of bad ideas that marginalize and oppress.” But the book’s title also refers to the God who survives when we discard the harmful beliefs, tropes, and language that justify and excuse abuse. The “surviving God” is the God who suffers with us. Kim and Shaw tell their own stories and incorporate the voices of other survivors, and they also revisit the stories of those who survive (and don’t survive) sexual violence in the Bible, where they find “God as the one who sides with people victimized by sexual violence and who demands justice for them.”

