Episode 49: Mary Poppins

On this episode Matt and Adam welcome back pastor and writer Becca Messman to discuss the classic movie Mary Poppins. In the first segment of the show, the group considers the value of play and laughter and the angelic person of Mary Poppins. In the second segment of the show, the group discusses the lectionary passages for October 14, the 21st Sunday after Pentecost. With the theme of lament and woe evident in this week’s lectionary the discussion turns to Mary Poppin’s model of prophet and high priest. Finally, in our last segment, Adam promotes something so stupid it is smart and Matt rests softly in the mellow tones of a baking show. This is a good episode, practically perfect even.

