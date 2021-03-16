Episode 88: In And of Itself

On this week's Sunday Morning Matinee, Matt and Adam are joined by Tim Hughes, pastor of Light Street Presbyterian Church, to discuss, magic, identity, and Derek Delgaudio's In And of Itself. in the first segment, the group discusses Delgaudio's popular stage show that is part magic, part performance art, and part group therapy. Diving deep into the show, the conversation searches out themes of belonging, identity, deception, and the artifice of church worship. In the second segment, the group discusses the intersection of the lectionary passages for March 21 and In And of Itself. Finally, to end the show, Matt thinks about an online SXSW and Adam talks about Robertson Davies.