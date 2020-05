Really, this is what this podcast was made for. We watched a bonkers movie and then talked with noted policital science smart person Steve Bragaw about conspiracies, theology, scripture, and hermeneutics. Then we tried to ask how Pentecost might be understood in light of the themes of National Treasure. We were built for this (and maybe only this). So far down the rabbit hole with us, it's time for Sunday Morning Matinee.