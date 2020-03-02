Episode 76: 9 to 5

On this week's Sunday Morning Matinee, Adam and Matt welcome Sarah Kinney Gaventa, dean of students at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, to talk about work, sexism, Dolly Parton, and the hit 1980 movie 9 to 5.

In the first segment, the group discusses the sad ways in which this 1980s workplace farce diagnoses our current problems of sexism in the workplace. Then the discussion turns to the wonder of Dolly Parton and her ability to cross boundaries. In the second segment, the group discusses 9 to 5 and its relevance for the lectionary passages for Lent 2, March 8. Finally, Matt takes a sabbath and Adam sort-of recommends a book.

Can you get enough Dolly Parton in your life? Probably not. Here's some more.

SHOW NOTES:

Sarah Kinney Gaventa is the dean of students At Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and the author of Grandpa's Tent, a children's book about death and dying.