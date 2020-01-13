Episode 73: The Two Popes

On this week's Sunday Morning Matinee, Matt and Adam talk about the papacy, the burdens of ministry, and The Two Popes. In the first segment, Matt and Adam discuss how two of the most powerful people in the world can still struggle with the quotidian trials of ministry. Popes! They are just like us. The conversation also turns to the way failure prepares people for leadership. In the second segment, Matt and Adam discuss the advent texts for Epiphany 2 and how the sound of the calling shapes the one being called. Finally, Matt loves British television and Adam loves bad television. So after you watch two guys talk to each other for a full movie, come and listen to two guys talk to each other about the movie where two guys talk to each other!