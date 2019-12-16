Episode 71: It’s a Wonderful Life

On this week's Sunday Morning Matinee, Matt and Adam talk sacrifice, small-town life, Christmas movies, and the Frank Capra classic It's a Wonderful Life. In the first segment, Adam shares his distaste before Matt provides an affectionate rebuttal. Then Adam softens and Matt gets critical. In the second segment, the discussion turns to the lectionary passages for Advent 4A and how they connect to It's a Wonderful Life. Specifically, talk centers around Matthew's birth narrative and how mission and calling help us understand Christmas. Finally, Matt loves movies about reading and Adam loves Little Baby Yoda. It's doesn't matter if you prefer Pottersvile or Bedford Falls, you will always find a home at Sunday Morning Matinee.