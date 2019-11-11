Episode 68: Frozen

In anticipation of Frozen 2, Matt and Adam revisit Disney's 2013 mega-hit Frozen. In the first segment, the conversation turns to questions of sacrifice, atonement, and true love. Additionally, the hosts can't escape talking about the staying power and meaning of the ubiquitous ear-worm of a song "Let it Go." In the second segment of the show, Matt and Adam turn their attention to the lectionary passages for November 17 and talk about how Frozen can help us understand the New Jerusalem and the grace of ice. Finally, in the final segment, Adam talks banned books and Matt pours one out for some bloggers. Friends, let it go—all of it—it's time for Sunday Morning Matinee!

______

Show Notes:

Megan Greenwell, "The Adults in the Room."

Phillip Pulman, His Dark Materials