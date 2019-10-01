Episode 65: Booksmart

On this week's episode of Sunday Morning Matinee, Matt and Adam are joined by Villanova University professor Christy Lang Hearlson to talk about adolescence, anger, and Olivia Wilde's newest movie, Booksmart. In the first segment, Justification by Faith, the group talks about teen movies, the struggle with "being a relationship," and what maturity requires. In the second segment, the trio turns to the lectionary passages for October 6, Ordinary 22, World Communion Sunday. The conversation revolves around the laments of the texts and the struggles of growing up. Finally, in the postludes, Matt talks about an old tv show and Adam talks about a meal he once ate. So, one last night before graduation. Should you go to that great party? No! Stay in and listen to Sunday Morning Matinee.

Christy Lang Hearlson is the assistant professor of religious and theological education at Villanova University. She is also the co-editor of the book How Youth Ministry Can Change Theological Education: If We Let it.

