Our 16 most-read blog posts of 2016

(1) Carol Howard Merritt: A word of thanks to those 111 clergy

To hear the courage of these pastors—who have come out to stand in solidarity with one another and with LGBTQ people—makes my heart soar.

“If you believe it, shout Amen!” I don’t think for a moment that most conservative Christians believe it. The question is how much they care.

There is no way for us to ignore Easter Sunday and think only of Good Friday.

What happened at Canterbury? Nobody knows, because it hasn't finished happening.

(5) Katherine Willis Pershey: Dressing for the job without looking like someone else

Jesus says not to worry about what we will wear. Usually I fail at this.

(6) Debie Thomas: Why I stay

Because my yearning comes from somewhere, and that somewhere must be you.

In speaking about this Word become flesh, John also speaks powerfully to us about what it means to be human.

(8) Lawrence W. Rodgers: White supremacy in American Christianity

“All men are created equal,” claims the Declaration of Independence, which was written while black people were enslaved.

(9) Greg Carey: Why theological schools need tenure

Academic freedom is important. But there are other arguments for tenure that deserve equal attention.

(10) Emily C. Heath: In defense of the church building

We need to be in right relationship with our buildings. They should be tools, not false idols.

(11) Edward Carson: The Christian campus and sexual identity

Both racial and LGBTQ liberation struggles began with Brown v. Board.

We owe our children something we can no longer give them: safety.

One of the first clues came after a militia member identified himself to a reporter as “Captain Moroni.”

(14) Lillian Calles Barger: Another moment of reckoning

American Christianity has faced theological-political crises before.

(15) Matt Gesicki: Protesting our neighbors

When I started graduate school, I never anticipated a curriculum with vocabulary like air rights, luxury condominiums, or student protest.

(16) Bromleigh McCleneghan: What I know about knowing and being known

The sex my friend had before marriage mostly left her awash in shame. I mostly had fun.