Our 16 most-read blog posts of 2016
(1) Carol Howard Merritt: A word of thanks to those 111 clergy
To hear the courage of these pastors—who have come out to stand in solidarity with one another and with LGBTQ people—makes my heart soar.
(2) Steve Thorngate: At the RNC, a benediction that wasn't
“If you believe it, shout Amen!” I don’t think for a moment that most conservative Christians believe it. The question is how much they care.
(3) Joseph Schattauer Paillé: This Holy Week, let's stop pretending
There is no way for us to ignore Easter Sunday and think only of Good Friday.
(4) Charles Hefling: Has the Episcopal Church been plutoed?
What happened at Canterbury? Nobody knows, because it hasn't finished happening.
(5) Katherine Willis Pershey: Dressing for the job without looking like someone else
Jesus says not to worry about what we will wear. Usually I fail at this.
(6) Debie Thomas: Why I stay
Because my yearning comes from somewhere, and that somewhere must be you.
(7) Daniel José Camacho: John's prologue and God's rejected children
In speaking about this Word become flesh, John also speaks powerfully to us about what it means to be human.
(8) Lawrence W. Rodgers: White supremacy in American Christianity
“All men are created equal,” claims the Declaration of Independence, which was written while black people were enslaved.
(9) Greg Carey: Why theological schools need tenure
Academic freedom is important. But there are other arguments for tenure that deserve equal attention.
(10) Emily C. Heath: In defense of the church building
We need to be in right relationship with our buildings. They should be tools, not false idols.
(11) Edward Carson: The Christian campus and sexual identity
Both racial and LGBTQ liberation struggles began with Brown v. Board.
(12) Ian T. Douglas: Why I'm wearing orange on June 2
We owe our children something we can no longer give them: safety.
(13) Kyle Beshears: A Mormon militia?
One of the first clues came after a militia member identified himself to a reporter as “Captain Moroni.”
(14) Lillian Calles Barger: Another moment of reckoning
American Christianity has faced theological-political crises before.
(15) Matt Gesicki: Protesting our neighbors
When I started graduate school, I never anticipated a curriculum with vocabulary like air rights, luxury condominiums, or student protest.
(16) Bromleigh McCleneghan: What I know about knowing and being known
The sex my friend had before marriage mostly left her awash in shame. I mostly had fun.