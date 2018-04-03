Cleophus Smith, a Memphis sanitation worker and minister, keeps up fight for rights

Cleophus Smith was in the congregation on April 3, 1968, as Martin Luther King Jr. preached his last sermon at the Church of God in Christ headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

“From the speech he made, we had hope that there was going to be a brighter day ahead, ” said Smith, 75, one of two surviving sanitation workers who were involved in the two-month Memphis strike and remain on the job.

The civil rights leader’s last encouragement to the workers came in his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” sermon. Citing a familiar biblical story, he compared their plight to the need for the good Samaritan to help a man who had been robbed and left at the side of the road.

Adelle M. Banks Adelle M. Banks writes for Religion News Service. See All Articles

“The question is not, If I stop to help this man in need, what will happen to me?” King preached. “The question is, If I do not stop to help the sanitation workers, what will happen to them?”

The expectation Smith felt on April 3 as he listened to King’s sermon was snuffed out the next day.

“The only thing I could think of was that all hope was gone,” he said of the moment he learned that King had been shot.

But, decades later, he no longer feels that way.

“No, no, no, ’cause we can fight,” he said. “We’re going to keep the dream alive and we’re going to move forward.”

In 1968 Smith marched with 1,300 black sanitation workers who protested, supported by King. Some groups that worked together in the ’60s—faith and union leaders—are joining forces again to seek better working conditions for the nation’s laborers. Smith remains at the intersection of the two: he still drives a truck five days a week to collect garbage, even as he spends much of the rest of his time as an associate minister of his Baptist congregation.

To him, the continuing struggle for better conditions for sanitation workers is a spiritual one.

“We are fighting for the betterment of mankind, if I might put it that way,” Smith said, in his gentle southern drawl, during an interview at the headquarters of Local 1733 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

Smith started as a Memphis sanitation worker in 1967 after leaving the cotton fields of his home state of Arkansas. His Sunday school teacher’s prediction that he would one day be able to read gradually became a reality in the 1970s, when he committed to Jesus, soon felt called into the ministry, and was ordained. Now, he serves as an associate minister at Eternal Peace Missionary Baptist Church.

Smith still has an “I Am a Man” protest sign, used in the rally on March 28, 1968. He remembers the day that two sanitation workers, Robert Walker and Echol Cole, died that February: “When we got the news that they had got crushed in the back of their truck, we weren’t allowed to take leave from work. We had to keep on working. We just felt like we were less than men.”

Violence broke out at the protest King led a few week before his death. The marchers endured water hoses, tear gas, and billy clubs, Smith recalled. He narrowly escaped getting bitten by a police dog or getting shot by an officer.

King was determined to return to Memphis and prove a peaceful protest was possible. But he was killed by an assassin’s bullet before he could march again.

Within days of King’s death, the Johnson administration pressured city officials to reach a strike settlement, which occurred on April 16.

Over time, Smith has seen improvements. He used to have no vacation and only got Christmas Day and the Fourth of July off. Now, he gets five weeks of vacation because of his length of service and a total of 13 holidays, including the one honoring King.

“We have all our working equipment given to us now, such as safety working shoes, safety working gloves, safety eyeglass goggles, safety helmets, uniforms,” he said.

He often changes out of his uniform and puts on church clothes to go on visits after his shift.

“I’m just Elisha, pouring the water on the hands of Elijah, so I’m there to help my pastor,” he said. “And my passion and my ministry are evangelistic ministries, going out to the hospital or to the jails and convalescent home.”

Just last year, workers obtained a retirement plan from the city.

“I knew it wasn’t going to help me but I was trying to help somebody else,” Smith said. “It will benefit the younger generation that’s out there now.”