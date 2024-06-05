Juneberry Primer

As a girl, I’d pronounce compote like coyote.

Clafoutis rhymed with clematis or stephanotis

instead of cherry or juneberry,

syllables I never quite pronounced right—

add to this list, a plaque and the plague;

musically, a zydeco versus a xylophone.

Now I make compote with fruit and sugar

on a long summer night

gleaming with the off-rhymes

of compound and quarter note,

draughts of light pouring through the homonyms

of ring and wring, a choir and quire,

yearning for the humble, gold clarity

of honeybees in the lacy elderberry’s arms,

a rushing brook with its wild blackberries,

to say only juneberry in the foraged dark,

June and june again, June.