Juneberry Primer
As a girl, I’d pronounce compote like coyote.
Clafoutis rhymed with clematis or stephanotis
instead of cherry or juneberry,
syllables I never quite pronounced right—
add to this list, a plaque and the plague;
musically, a zydeco versus a xylophone.
Now I make compote with fruit and sugar
on a long summer night
gleaming with the off-rhymes
of compound and quarter note,
draughts of light pouring through the homonyms
of ring and wring, a choir and quire,
yearning for the humble, gold clarity
of honeybees in the lacy elderberry’s arms,
a rushing brook with its wild blackberries,
to say only juneberry in the foraged dark,
June and june again, June.