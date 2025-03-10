What is the Bible for?

Giving us wisdom about God, life, love

by Jon Mathieu
March 10, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

I can almost hear 2010 Jon bellowing from the past, dismayed that my seven words (and this blurb) do not endorse inerrancy, perspicuity, or any other weaponized doctrines of the Bible. Many thanks to Peter Enns for his work that helped me shift to a wisdom-centric view of scripture. I am grateful for the Bible, which I receive as a gift from God that fosters wisdom—especially, for me, by revealing the person of Jesus.

Jon Mathieu

Jon Mathieu is the Century’s community engagement editor and the founding pastor of Harbor Online Community.

