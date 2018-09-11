Episode 47: Won't You Be My Neighbor

Annnnnnnnnnd...We are back! After a summer vacation, Matt and Adam return for another season of Technicolor Jesus. This fall they will talk to old and new friends about movies, theology, ministry, and our world. On the first episode of the season, they welcome back Old Testament professor Laurel Koepf-Taylor to discuss the new Fred Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? In the first segment of the show, the group consider the model of Fred Rogers for ministry today and how sincerity, earnestness, and care might infuse the work of ministry, whether it be worship or advocacy. In the second segment of the show, the group discusses the lectionary passages for September 16, the 19th Sunday after Pentecost. With the theme of teaching evident in this week’s lectionary, the dicussion turns to Roger’s role as a teacher and what we might learn from his model. Finally, in our last segment, Adam promotes a tiny desk concert and Matt suggests another podcast. After a summer of rest, Adam and Matt have jumped back on the trolley. Won’t you join us, neighbor?

Laurel Koepf-Taylor is the associate dean of academic affairs and associate professor of Old Testament at Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis. She writes widely on the role of children in scripture and in the world.

NPR Tiny Desk concert with Yo-Yo Ma.

The Good Place Podcast