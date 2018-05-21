Episode 46: The Social Network

On this week’s episode, Matt and Adam talk with Steve Thorngate, associate editor of the Christian Century, about David Fincher’s 2010 movie The Social Network. In the first segment, “Justification by Faith,” the group talks about Facebook, ambition, and the creation myth of the tech geek. In the second segment, “Preaching to the Choir,” the group discusses the intersection of The Social Network and the lectionary texts for May 27, 2018, Trinity Sunday, focusing on Isaiah’s heavenly vision, the themes of belonging in Romans 8, and the moral center of The Social Network. Finally, in the last segment, “Postludes,” Adam discusses hidden moral problems that plague our social media and Matt plays Tetris.

SHOW NOTES:

Steve Thorngate is the associate editor of the Christian Century.

Adrian Chen, "The Laborers who keep Dick Pics and Beheadings out of your Facebook Feed."

Emoji Tetra