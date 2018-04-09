Episode 43: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

On this special episode of Technicolor Jesus, Matt and Adam talk with Tim Hughes Williams, pastor of Light Street Presbyterian Church in Baltimore, Maryland, about the live television performance of Jesus Christ Superstar. With mounting acclaim, the live performance of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musical, starring John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Brandon Victor Dixon, has become a favorite topic of internet conversation. So Matt and Adam jumped on the line with a friend of the show to talk about the show, this performance, and the live TV musical phenomenon. Tim was also kind enough to stick around and join in the postlude fun where we talk virtual reality, ugly food, and Miss Vanjie.

NOTES:

Tim Hughes Williams is the pastor of Light Street Presbyterian Church and good friend of the show.

Ugly Delicious on Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race on VH1