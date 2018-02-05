Episode 37: All the President's Men

On this week’s episode of Technicolor Jesus, Adam and Matt welcome Steve Bragaw, visiting professor of politics at Washington and Lee University, to talk about mystery, politics, inheritance, and the film All the President’s Men. In the first segment, "Justification by Faith," Steve leads a conversation about the political history of the movie and how its signal questions remain unanswered. The group also talks about the power of words and the waning power of institutions. In the second segment, "Preaching to the Choir," the group discusses the last Sunday in Epiphany (February 11), Transfiguration Sunday, and it’s connections to All the President’s Men. Mark’s version of the incarnation and Elijah’s ride on a chariot of fire provide solid foundation for conversations about the slow work of change and the double portion of courage needed to do the work of justice. Finally, in the last segment, "Postludes," Adam rambles on about Eugene O’Neill and Matt talks about the Academy Award-nominated film Loving Vincent. So, count to ten. Are you still there? Great, because it is time for another week of Technicolor Jesus.

Steve Bragaw is the visiting professor of Politics at Washington and Lee.

Adam’s new article on The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.