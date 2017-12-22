Episode 35: Technicolor Jesus Christmas Movie Extravaganza

On this special edition of Technicolor Jesus, Adam and Matt welcome back Eric Barreto, Jessica Mesman Griffith, and Laurel Koepf Taylor to talk about their favorite Christmas movie scenes. In the first segment, Adam and Matt discuss feelings and Christmas. Next Eric Barreto thinks about Trading Places and the place of justice during Christmas, Jessica Mesman Griffith evangelizes on behalf of a rare Jim Henson movie, and Laurel Koepf Taylor examines a deleted scene and explains why Christmas needs more lament. So as you go over the river and through the woods this Christmas, let Technicolor Jesus be your soundtrack! Merry Christmas.

***