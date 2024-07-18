Jesus Feeds the Birds
And it’s not always pretty.
Those lilies clothed in Solomon’s splendor
splotch with the leftover tufts
of field mice. For every hummingbird
darting at an orchid, every goldfinch
nibbling a quivering primrose stalk,
is an osprey disemboweling a flounder
or a golden eagle snapping
a badger’s neck midair. They do not
sow or heap seed heads in barns.
They swoop and pluck
in the moment, just as their meals
suddenly find themselves
sliding down a gullet. Of course I can’t
forget them, the ragged spirits of prey,
the grains and spores that never
had a chance to germinate. The dead
scamper and bloom in the shadow
of my wings, spreading and trailing
in a train of many colors, and oh,
the conversations we have.