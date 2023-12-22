Doula
Deep speaks to deep. Womb
greets womb & blessed
are you who wriggled & writhed,
who left behind the warmth
of the uterus & crawled through mucus
& blood. Blessed are you who fell
into the steady hands
of an aunt or an overworked
nurse, an exhausted father or a giddy
bisabuela, bone-tired
from acclamation
& hymn—& to all of them—
to each of our forebears
who prayed us into being,
who sang
O Come, O Come
In their own tongue, by night
& day, through mourning & despair,
who carried the God
of Hope unto flesh & breath.
Who caught Jesus? Who was the weary
midwife? Who was the doula?
Are we not the hallelujah
that You deliver into open hands?